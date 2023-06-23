Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $327.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.