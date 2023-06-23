Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,344 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 15,965.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IEX opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average is $220.98. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

