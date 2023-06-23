Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,670,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $859,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

