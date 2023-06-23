Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,602 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,602 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

