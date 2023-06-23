Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
