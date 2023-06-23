Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

ACRV opened at $12.88 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.