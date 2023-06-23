Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

