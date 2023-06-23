Addison Capital Co Cuts Stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,750 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co owned 0.06% of Cano Health worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cano Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.03. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

