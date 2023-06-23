Addison Capital Co Has $1.56 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

CPRT stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

