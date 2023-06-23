Addison Capital Co Has $914,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

