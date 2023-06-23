Addison Capital Co Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

