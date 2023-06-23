Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

