Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATGE stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

