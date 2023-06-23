Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $187,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after buying an additional 300,551 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.