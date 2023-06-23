Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

AMD opened at $110.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.