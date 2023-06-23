AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.22. 50,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,699. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

