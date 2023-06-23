AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.37% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

STAA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

