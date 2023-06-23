AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $4.98 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $153.80. 204,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

