AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $183,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $17.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.08. 622,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $340.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

