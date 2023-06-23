AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,736. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.76. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

