AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 844,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.