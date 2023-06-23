AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 262,596 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 368.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.37% of Packaging Co. of America worth $46,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,561. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

