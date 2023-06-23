AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,163 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 948,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,367. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

