AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,261 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

