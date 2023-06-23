AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,928 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,432 shares of company stock worth $945,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

