AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 16,198 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. The stock had a trading volume of 529,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

