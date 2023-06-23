aelf Market Cap Reaches $170.39 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $170.39 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002533 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,050,665 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

