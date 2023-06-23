Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.14. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Agronomics Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.

About Agronomics

(Get Rating)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.