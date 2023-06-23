Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Aion has a total market cap of $521,961.10 and approximately $657.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016206 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

