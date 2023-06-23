Algoma Steel Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 151,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 279,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.