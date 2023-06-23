Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ASTL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.19. 108,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a market cap of C$951.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

