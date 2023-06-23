Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

