Alice L. Walton Sells 473,370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,662. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.