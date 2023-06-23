Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on OROCF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Trading Down 0.6 %

OROCF stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Allkem has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.