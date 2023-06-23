Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.63% of MarketAxess worth $239,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MarketAxess by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MKTX stock opened at $265.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average of $321.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

