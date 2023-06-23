Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $158.49 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,539,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,820 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Regions Financial worth $158,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

