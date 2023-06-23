Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.45% of FirstEnergy worth $331,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.