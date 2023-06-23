Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.23% of J&J Snack Foods worth $205,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

