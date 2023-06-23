Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,260,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,496 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

