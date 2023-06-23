Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826,701 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.14% of D.R. Horton worth $383,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

