Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $172,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

