Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

