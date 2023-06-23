AlphaValue Lowers RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Buy

AlphaValue lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RWEOY stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.6577 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.62%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

