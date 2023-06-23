Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 39,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 109,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,551 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $9,540,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

