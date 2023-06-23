Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

