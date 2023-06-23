Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACHHY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

