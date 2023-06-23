Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.12.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

