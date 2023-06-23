Analysts Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $60.60

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

HTHT opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. H World Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

