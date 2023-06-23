Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $85.38

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

