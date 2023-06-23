Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 558.20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($7.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 643 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Trading Down 3.0 %

RDW stock opened at GBX 439.40 ($5.62) on Friday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.63, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.29.

Insider Activity at Redrow

About Redrow

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($25,347.92). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.