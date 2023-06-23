Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Repsol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

